Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market cap of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded down 74.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00886760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003627 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

