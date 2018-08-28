Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,966.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Lobstex has a market cap of $0.00 and $14,966.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded flat against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex’s total supply is 8,501,055 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

