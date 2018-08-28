Local Coin Swap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $163,066.00

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Local Coin Swap has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Local Coin Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Local Coin Swap Profile

Local Coin Swap launched on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. The official message board for Local Coin Swap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Local Coin Swap is www.localcoinswap.com. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_.

Local Coin Swap Token Trading

Local Coin Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Local Coin Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

