Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $301,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,248,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,095,787,000 after acquiring an additional 117,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after acquiring an additional 292,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,290,000 after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $324.34 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

