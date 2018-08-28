Lonestar Capital Management LLC Has $16.03 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises 5.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

