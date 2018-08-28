Lonestar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CAI International Inc (CAI)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the quarter. CAI International comprises approximately 2.7% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of CAI International worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAI. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In related news, insider Victor Garcia purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,138.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAI opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.38. CAI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

