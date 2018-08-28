LSV Asset Management Has $5.35 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.96% of Lantheus worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $21,246,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lantheus by 198.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $2,427,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $972,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

