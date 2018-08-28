LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,273,000 after buying an additional 855,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 822,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542,534 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.01.

MO stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

