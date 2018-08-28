Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q2 guidance at $0.46-0.48 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.10-3.18 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $140.42.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $150.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.