Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Luxfer stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $583.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.78. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

