LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,463,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $600,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%. research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

