M.D.C. (MDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDC. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE:MDC opened at $32.58 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,891.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

