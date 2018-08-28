Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBB opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $475.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.