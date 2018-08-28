Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John Nixon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.15 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,614.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.86. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.