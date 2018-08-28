Macquarie Downgrades Qudian (QD) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Qudian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $6.06 on Monday. Qudian has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qudian by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 373,996 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.