Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,126,498.30 in Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 109,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,126,498.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 58,259 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,718,947.53.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 25,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,250.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 7,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $321,580.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 15,911 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $728,246.47.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Group Ltd Macquarie bought 65,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,050.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,401.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 1,580,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,566. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 896.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 136,152 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 57,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

