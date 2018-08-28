Macy’s Inc (M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 7,705,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Macy’s has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan bought 2,092 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 21.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

