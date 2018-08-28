Madcoin (MDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Madcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Madcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Madcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004482 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00248896 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001893 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004751 BTC.

About Madcoin

Madcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2014. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. The official website for Madcoin is madcoin.life. Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Madcoin

Madcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Madcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Madcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

