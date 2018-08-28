Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 14,201,294 Shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (ARKW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3,845.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201,294 shares during the period. ARK Web x.0 ETF comprises about 15.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 1.25% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $266,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 1,026.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 179,945 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,629,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 287.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 60,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,571,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $59.54.

