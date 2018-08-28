Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $729,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 27.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $985,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

