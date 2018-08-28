Malibu Boats (MBUU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

