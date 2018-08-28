Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.03

Media stories about Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Bridge Capital earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.4214172959541 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOAN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 26,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,491. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 57.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,025,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

