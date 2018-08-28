Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

