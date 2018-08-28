Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Receives $86.93 Average PT from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

