Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,498 Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 271,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,774,000 after purchasing an additional 352,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of KHC opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

