Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

In other news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPS. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

