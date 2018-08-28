Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 8,003 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 25.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 17.4% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 52.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 222,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 378,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $25,181,694.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,727,124.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,974 shares of company stock worth $45,502,401. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

