Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $563,290.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,402.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,236 shares of company stock worth $4,120,565. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

