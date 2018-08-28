Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys 3,709 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.4% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 883.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,629,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,555 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 537,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,620,000 after purchasing an additional 492,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 386,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.78 and a 1-year high of $154.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.