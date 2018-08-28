Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after buying an additional 2,148,484 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,963,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after buying an additional 1,234,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after buying an additional 787,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,748,000 after buying an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

