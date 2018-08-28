Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.6% of Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $28,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $251,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Namkung sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $168,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,593 shares of company stock worth $15,071,816. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.