Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Medical Properties Trust earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7793710030994 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,812.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,409 shares of company stock worth $2,281,467. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

