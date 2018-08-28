Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of VIVO opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 835.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

