Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY19 guidance at $2.81-2.96 EPS.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.