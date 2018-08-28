Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,798 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Metlife worth $30,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 38.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 12.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 151,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Metlife by 35.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of MET stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

