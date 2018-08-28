Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($14.88) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.88 ($14.98).

Get Metro AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.43 ($14.46) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG Preference Shares Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.