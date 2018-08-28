Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total transaction of $593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,712 shares of company stock worth $4,535,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $573.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.24 and a 1-year high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $568.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

