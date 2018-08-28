MGE Energy (MGEE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.28. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 18.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 459.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

