Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

KORS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $83.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Michael Kors will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,117 shares of company stock worth $45,453,546. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Michael Kors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michael Kors in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.