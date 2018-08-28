Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Short Interest Up 4.9% in August

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,719,195 shares, an increase of 4.9% from the July 31st total of 49,307,059 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,891,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of MU stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,604,100. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 136.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 241.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 187.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

