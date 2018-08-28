Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Microvision posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 356.21% and a negative net margin of 223.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,634. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Microvision by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,864,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth $1,858,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

