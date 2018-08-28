Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. RSP Permian comprises about 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the first quarter worth about $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RSP Permian during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE RSPP opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. RSP Permian Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

