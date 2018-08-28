Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 876.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 216,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,565 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,039,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genworth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

