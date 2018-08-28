Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Aetna makes up approximately 2.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aetna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aetna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aetna by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Aetna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AET. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

NYSE:AET opened at $197.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $149.69 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

