Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 771,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 856,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $91.98 and a one year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

