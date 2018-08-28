Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $216,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $224,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $2,659,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,575 shares in the company, valued at $152,726,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $408,923.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,593 shares of company stock worth $19,824,328 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “$141.80” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $149.28 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

