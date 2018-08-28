Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $864,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 627,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

