Mitek Systems (MITK) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $336.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $121,774.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,071 shares of company stock worth $977,241. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 250,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

