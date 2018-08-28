Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRP opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

