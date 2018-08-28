Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Receives $45.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MINI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 3,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,834. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

